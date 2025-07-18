puerto vallarta weather july 18, 2025

Puerto Vallarta weather forecast for July 17, 2025

July 18, 2025
Rain and clouds will dominate Puerto Vallarta on July 18, with highs near 30 °C and a 97 % chance of showers. Check the Puerto Vallarta weather forecast and plan accordingly. Puerto Vallarta is in for a wet start to the weekend, as a band of clouds and rain moves in over the…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN

  • mexico-city-rain-harvesting-program-suspended-2025Mexico City Suspends Rain Harvesting Program Despite Ongoing Water Crisis The Rain Harvesting program in CDMX, designed to reduce water shortages, has been suspended in 2025 despite an allocated budget and past success in installing over 73,000 systems. Mexico City’s Rain Harvesting program, once celebrated for its innovation and global recognition, has come to an unexpected halt in 2025—even as the capital continues to grapple…
  • baja-california-sur-development-oversightBaja California Sur development oversight gains momentum Governor Víctor Castro Cosío proposes a joint working group to ensure Baja California Sur development oversight, protect beach access, water resources, and prevent irregular permits. Governor Víctor Castro Cosío of Baja California Sur has called for new controls on booming tourism and real estate projects after residents raised alarms about blocked beach access, missing environmental…
  • ameca-bridge-national-guard-checkpoint-delaysTravelers face delays at Ameca Bridge National Guard checkpoint The new Ameca Bridge National Guard checkpoint between Jalisco and Nayarit is turning a 15‑minute drive into up to an hour. Travelers should allow extra time. Traffic between Puerto Vallarta and Banderas Bay has become a daily test of patience. Since the National Guard set up a checkpoint at the Ameca Bridge on the Jalisco–Nayarit…
  • Unsafe beaches in Mexico Pose Health Risks This SummerMexico identifies 16 contaminated beaches where you should not be swimming Cofepris has flagged 16 unsafe beaches in Mexico due to high levels of contaminants.
  • Tourist Flys Out of Control After Parasailing Cable Breaks in Puerto VallartaTourist Flys Out of Control After Parasailing Cable Breaks in Puerto Vallarta When a parasailing cable broke in Puerto Vallarta, a tourist soared out of control before a shocked crowd in an incident that was caught on video.
  • mexico-city-south-anti-gentrification-march-july-2025Second Anti-Gentrification March Announced in Mexico City A second anti-gentrification march in Mexico City is set for July 20, this time focusing on rising housing costs in the south. Protestors at the first march became violent and only offered removing Americans from the city as a solution to the problem. A second anti-gentrification march in Mexico City is scheduled for Sunday, July…
  • Baja California Sur approves beach protection reformBaja California Sur approves beach protection reform The Baja California Sur Congress approved a beach protection reform to reduce pollution and safeguard beaches like Balandra, Cormuel and Saltito through Article 27 BIS and new measures.
  • Cofepris warns of unsafe bacteria levels at Playa del Cuale, Camarones, and Mismaloya amid Puerto Vallarta beach contaminationPuerto Vallarta beach contamination hits three popular shores with high levels of feces Cofepris warns of unsafe bacteria levels at Playa del Cuale, Camarones, and Mismaloya amid Puerto Vallarta beach contamination concerns, exposing tourists to health risks. This summer, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) flagged three of Puerto Vallarta’s most beloved beaches as unsafe for swimming. Playa del Cuale, Playa Camarones, and Playa…
  • Puerto Vallarta Virtual Extortion Plot Lures Minor From HomePuerto Vallarta Virtual Extortion Plot Lures Minor From Home and Parents Pay Ransom A Puerto Vallarta virtual extortion gang tricked a child out of his home and demanded 250,000 pesos.
  • ensenada airportEnsenada international airport project unveiled The Ensenada international airport project will feature a new runway, passenger terminal and commercial zone near Valle de Guadalupe, boosting regional connectivity and tourism with an investment of MXN 5,500 million for the Ensenada international airport. Ensenada is getting a new international airport. At the recent ACI congress, ASA director Carlos Manuel Merino Campos unveiled…