Puerto Vallarta weather forecast for July 17, 2025

Rain and clouds will dominate Puerto Vallarta on July 18, with highs near 30 °C and a 97 % chance of showers. Check the Puerto Vallarta weather forecast and plan accordingly.

Puerto Vallarta is in for a wet start to the weekend, as a band of clouds and rain moves in over the bay. On Friday, July 18, 2025, the city will see mostly cloudy skies and frequent showers, with temperatures holding steady between 25 °C and 30 °C. Residents and visitors should plan for damp conditions throughout the day and take simple precautions to keep their plans on track.

Morning Outlook

Early risers will wake to dense cloud cover that limits natural light. Despite the gray skies, temperatures will already be near 30 °C (86 °F), so indoors it may feel stifling. West‑southwest winds around 15 km/h will keep the air moving but won’t bring much relief. If you’re heading out, pack an umbrella or lightweight rain jacket and consider using brighter interior lighting to counter the dim morning light.

Afternoon Forecast

By midday, the chance of rain jumps to 97 percent, with light to moderate showers likely to drench the Malecon and surrounding neighborhoods. Temperatures will dip only slightly, hovering around 30 °C, making it a classic humid summer day. The gentle breeze—winds will ease to about 9 km/h from the same southwest direction—won’t scotch the humidity, so it’s a perfect excuse to savor a cold drink or retreat to an air‑conditioned café.

Evening Conditions

Clouds will linger into the night, keeping temperatures from dropping below 25 °C. The risk of light to moderate rain remains high—around 90 percent—so moonlit strolls along the water may be interrupted by sudden showers. If you’re driving home, allow extra time for any slick roads and reduced visibility.

Quick Tip: Close out your day by reflecting on what went well. Noting one small win—even getting through a rainy commute—can set a positive tone for tomorrow.

Tomorrow’s Weather Outlook: More Clouds, More Rain

Saturday will start under overcast skies, with temperatures climbing to 33 °C under the first rays of sun. A gentle west‑northwesterly breeze around 8 km/h will offer little respite from the heat. By the afternoon, an 83 percent chance of rain returns, and you’ll want to drive with care—wet roads and sudden downpours can catch drivers off guard. Temperatures will ease slightly to about 32 °C, but the humidity will stay high. Overnight, showers taper off to around a 29 percent chance, with lows near 25 °C and calm winds, making for a muggy but manageable night.

Jalisco and Beyond: National Weather Context

The National Meteorological Service warns of very heavy rainfall for Jalisco today, part of a larger weather system sweeping the northwest and central regions of Mexico. Heavy downpours in Nayarit and Sinaloa may bring flooding and landslides, while storms in Durango and Chihuahua could produce hail. In the Central Pacific region—including Puerto Vallarta—thunderstorms may accompany heavy showers, raising water levels in rivers and streams. Residents across the state should stay alert to local advisories and be ready for sudden weather changes.

Whether you’re planning a beach day or an evening out, pack for rain and expect sticky, humid air. Simple steps—like stashing a waterproof layer in your bag, giving yourself extra commute time, and checking for flash‑flood warnings—will help you make the most of your Friday in Puerto Vallarta despite the showers.

