Weather Today in Acapulco: Rainy Day Ahead in Acapulco as Showers Continue Through the Night

Acapulco faces a rainy forecast today, June 23, 2025, with light to moderate showers expected throughout the day and night. Temperatures will hover around 25–26°C with mild winds.

Acapulco, Gro. – Residents and visitors in Acapulco should prepare for a wet day, as light to moderate showers are expected throughout Monday. According to the local forecast, there’s a high probability of rainfall from morning to night, with consistent warm temperatures and mild winds contributing to a humid atmosphere.

Morning Outlook

The day began with a warm 26°C (79°F) and an undeniable 100% chance of light to moderate rain. Despite the showers, conditions remain manageable with only mild easterly winds clocking in at about 8 km/h (5 mph). These winds are expected to remain gentle and non-disruptive, making outdoor movement feasible but potentially damp.

Afternoon Conditions

Rain continues into the afternoon, though the probability drops slightly to 78%. The wind will ease to around 6 km/h (3.7 mph), barely noticeable but enough to keep the humidity moving. Temperatures are forecast to dip slightly to 25°C (77°F), maintaining a warm but comfortable climate. Those on the road should drive cautiously, as wet conditions increase the risk of accidents.

Evening Forecast

As night falls, rain chances rise again to 89%, making evening plans susceptible to interruptions. Winds from the east will remain calm at around 9 km/h (5.6 mph), ensuring the showers aren’t accompanied by gusty conditions. Temperatures will stay steady at 25°C, preserving a mild and pleasant nighttime atmosphere for indoor or covered outdoor gatherings.

Pro Tip for the Day

For those working from home or sitting at a desk for extended periods, consider taking short breaks to stretch or stand. It’s a small way to stay active indoors while waiting out the rain.

What to Expect Tomorrow

Tuesday’s forecast brings more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures. The day will begin at 26°C (78°F), with west-northwesterly winds at 9 km/h and dense cloud cover dominating the skies. Rain remains a possibility throughout the day, especially by late morning when there’s a 52% chance of light to moderate showers. Winds may pick up to 15 km/h (9.3 mph), but no major gusts are expected.

The day will see a gradual dip in temperatures, from 25°C to 24°C (77°F to 75°F), signaling a cooler and more subdued weather pattern than today. By the evening, conditions will stabilize with partly cloudy skies and steady temperatures around 24°C, accompanied by mild winds from the west-northwest at 11 km/h (6.8 mph).

Stay Weather-Wise

Whether you’re planning to work from a café or take a stroll along the beach, keep an umbrella handy and opt for breathable clothing. With the rain sticking around into the night and likely returning tomorrow, staying dry and safe should be the top priority.

Stay tuned for more local weather updates to plan your week with confidence.