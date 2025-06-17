Yucatán launches 2025 Civil Protection Council to prepare for tropical cyclone season

/ Civil Protection, Conagua, hurricane season / By

Yucatán

Governor Joaquín Díaz Mena installs the 2025 Civil Protection Council in Yucatán, launching emergency plans and public safety measures ahead of cyclone season.

With the start of the rainy and tropical cyclone season already underway, Yucatán has officially activated its 2025 State Civil Protection Council. The formal installation took place at the Control, Command, Communication, Computing, and Intelligence Center (C5i) of the Ministry of Public Security, under the leadership of Governor Joaquín Díaz Mena.

The council was established to coordinate response and prevention efforts between government agencies, military forces, scientific institutions, and civil society as the state braces for potentially severe weather between June 1 and November 30.

Governor Díaz Mena, who presides over the council, declared the session open and stressed the importance of sustained, organized collaboration in protecting Yucatecan lives and property. “Each and every one of you is essential in this cross-cutting task of safeguarding the lives, property, and integrity of Yucatecan families,” he said during his opening remarks. “The Council is not a formality — it is a real-time workspace where decisions, strategies, and protocols come together to save lives.”

The session brought together representatives from all three levels of government, along with military branches, state security forces, emergency services, and civic leaders. Attendees also reviewed and approved several foundational documents: the Council’s Internal Rules of Procedure, a session schedule extending through 2030, and the Special Civil Protection Program for the 2025 Tropical Cyclone Season.

Díaz Mena emphasized that long-term, structured planning is critical to risk reduction. “The best civil protection is the one that prevents tragedies. That’s why we’re adopting a comprehensive approach—education, training, investment in infrastructure, community engagement, and cutting-edge technology,” he said.

The governor also announced targeted investments in early warning systems, improved communication networks, and detailed evacuation plans, which will be shared widely with the public. “There is no better defense than an informed, organized, and empowered citizenry,” he added.

During the session, Díaz Mena thanked President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo for her continued support of Yucatán’s disaster preparedness efforts. He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to building a civil protection system that is not only modern and efficient but grounded in a human-centered approach.

Hernán Alejandro Hernández Rodríguez, head of the State Civil Protection Coordination (Procivy), outlined some of the preventative measures already underway. These include the inspection of emergency shelters in coastal regions and simulation drills carried out with multiple agencies, including the Ministry of Health, the State Welfare Ministry, the Ministry of National Defense, the Navy, and the state’s transportation authorities.

According to Hernández Rodríguez, the state has identified 1,240 facilities to be used as shelters during emergencies. Additionally, a public awareness campaign has launched across all major media platforms — radio, TV, print, and social media — to educate residents on the state’s alert system.

Training has also been a major focus. More than 600 civil protection personnel, operating from 106 municipal coordination units across Yucatán’s five regions, have already completed cyclone-season readiness programs.

Weather data was presented by José Luis Acosta Rodríguez, director of the Yucatán Peninsula Basin Agency of Conagua. He reported that between 13 and 17 tropical cyclones are expected to form in the region during this season. He also issued a warning that there is a 20 percent chance that one of these storms will directly impact the Yucatán Peninsula.

With that risk in mind, authorities reiterated the importance of continuous vigilance and public cooperation. “This year could bring challenges we have not yet faced,” said Governor Díaz Mena. “But by working together — all institutions, all citizens — we can be ready to respond quickly and effectively.”

The 2025 Civil Protection Council will remain active throughout the hurricane season, operating as a permanent planning and response body to monitor weather developments and coordinate state-wide actions as needed.

Governor Joaquín Díaz Mena installs the 2025 Civil Protection Council in Yucatán, launching emergency plans and public safety measures . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • tropical-cyclone-mexico-pacific-june-2025New Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast This Week Meteorologists warn of a 90% chance a new tropical cyclone will form midweek off Mexico’s Pacific coast, as Dalila weakens and rains persist across southern Mexico. As Tropical Storm Dalila moves farther out to sea and becomes post-tropical, meteorologists are turning their attention to a new disturbance brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, which is highly…
  • tropical-storm-erick-hurricane-watch-southern-mexicoTropical Storm Erick Strengthening as Hurricane Watch Issued for Southern Mexico Tropical Storm Erick is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect from Bahias de Huatulco to Punta Maldonado. Tropical Storm Erick continues to gather strength off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the latest advisory…
  • potential-tropical-cyclone-five-southern-mexico-hurricane-forecastPotential Tropical Cyclone Five Could Become Hurricane Before Making Landfall in Southern Mexico Potential Tropical Cyclone Five may strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico, bringing dangerous winds, heavy rains, and life-threatening flooding. Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is gaining strength and organization off the Pacific coast of Guatemala and is forecast to become a hurricane as it approaches southern Mexico by Wednesday or Thursday, according…
  • no-kings-day-protest-mexico-city-2025Mexico City joins global ‘No Kings Day’ protests Demonstrators in Mexico City took part in No Kings Day to denounce Trump’s use of military force and demand respect for migrant communities in the United States. Dozens of protesters marched through the streets of Mexico City on Saturday as part of “No Kings Day,” a global demonstration denouncing authoritarianism in the United States and…
  • A Strong Peso-Dollar Exchange Rate Could Shift Mexican Real Estate Pricing TrendMexico’s Real Estate Market Booms as Foreign Buyers Rush to Invest Mexico’s real estate market is surging as foreign buyers seek affordable homes and high ROI in hotspots like Puerto Vallarta. Find out what’s fueling the boom. A surge in international interest is rapidly transforming Mexico’s property market, turning popular tourist towns into high-demand real estate hubs. With a mix of affordability, lifestyle appeal, and growing…
  • heavy-rains-flooding-queretaro-june-2025Heavy rains cause flooding and road closures in Querétaro Intense rainfall in Querétaro led to river overflows, flooded streets, and road closures over the weekend. Authorities are monitoring river levels and urging residents to stay alert. Intense rainfall over the weekend caused flooding and mobility disruptions across several areas of Querétaro, as rivers overflowed and drainage systems failed under pressure. While no serious injuries…
  • mexico-50-peso-silver-coin-2025Mexico’s New 50-Peso Silver Coin Will Celebrate Pre-Hispanic Cultures Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies announced 20 new silver coins, including a 50-peso piece honoring pre-Hispanic cultures, set to enter circulation in November 2025. In a move to celebrate and preserve Mexico’s rich cultural heritage, the Chamber of Deputies announced the upcoming circulation of 20 new silver coins, including a striking 50-peso piece that will be…
  • skydiver-rescued-puerto-vallarta-palm-treeSkydiver rescued after getting stuck in Puerto Vallarta palm tree A skydiver from Monterrey was rescued after becoming trapped in a palm tree in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities confirm he suffered only minor injuries. Authorities in Puerto Vallarta responded to an unusual emergency on Monday afternoon after a skydiver became trapped in a palm tree in a condominium complex near the beach. The incident prompted a…
  • puerto vallarta cruisesPuerto Vallarta is gearing up for major upgrades at its maritime terminal Puerto Vallarta’s port prepares to expand its docks to accommodate larger cruise ships, with new infrastructure and tourism projects planned to boost economic growth. Puerto Vallarta is gearing up for major upgrades at its maritime terminal, with the expansion of three docks aimed at keeping pace with the cruise industry’s growing shift toward larger vessels.…
  • tropical-storm-erick-oaxaca-hurricane-warningTropical Storm Erick Threatens Oaxaca as Mexico Activates Civil Protection Plan Mexico activates a civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick strengthens. The storm may become a Category 2 hurricane, putting 22 municipalities in Oaxaca at risk. The Government of Mexico has activated its civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick moves closer to the country's southern Pacific coast, with Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Guerrero under direct…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top