130 neighborhoods of Puerto Vallarta will be without water for 36 hours starting Thursday

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta State System (SEAPAL) announced that a total of 130 neighborhoods (around 55 percent of those owned by the municipality) will be left without water for 36 hours due to maintenance work.
The agency reported that during this Thursday “we will work on the interconnection of Well 5 Ixtapa with the Iron and Manganese Removal Plant, to improve the availability of water in the neighborhoods in the north of the city.”
It was said that it affects a total of 130 neighborhoods of the 237 that the municipality of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco has.
Service is expected to be restored on Friday at noon and with normal pressure returning on Saturday, barring any unforeseen issues.
The works begin as tourists arrive at the port for the Spring Break holidays and what is expected to be a busy weekend in Puerto Vallarta.
SEAPAL listed the neighborhoods in four columns where they appear: 12 de Octubre, Agua Zarca, Albatroz, Banus, El Coapinole, Ex Hacienda El Pitillal, La Aurora, La Floresta, La Primavera, Las Galeanas, Las Gaviotas, Marina Vallarta, Real Palmar, Rincón del Puerto, Sendero de Luna, Sendero del Parque, Vallarta 500, Valle del Mar, Villas del Sol, Vista Puesta del Sol and Vista de la Bahía, North Hotel Zone, among others.
Subscribe here for as low as .08 cents per day to access more content, and browse the site with fewer ads, all while supporting independent local news.
Trending news on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta beaches given green light for recreational use but warns not to consume shellfish from the Bay Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The beaches and water quality of the Bay of Banderas in Puerto Vallarta are at optimal levels for recreational use but beware of shellfish due to red tide.
- Puerto Vallarta announces ambitious construction plan Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – With an investment of $232 million pesos of the city’s own resources, the mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, presented the most important strategic projects that his government will carry out in 2023 to complete the transformation in the municipality that he campaigned on. The plan announced by Michel…
- 130 neighborhoods of Puerto Vallarta will be without water for 36 hours starting Thursday Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta State System (SEAPAL) announced that a total of 130 neighborhoods (around 55 percent of those owned by the municipality) will be left without water for 36 hours due to maintenance work. The agency reported that during this Thursday “we will work on the interconnection of Well 5 Ixtapa…
- US asks Spring Breakers to reconsider traveling to Mexico for safety (again) Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – US travel warnings aren’t without merit. Miami is the top Spring Break vacation spot in the United States and reported 47 homicides last year. Cancun, the top Spring Break destination in Mexico closed last year with 421 homicides. But not all destinations are equal, take Puerto Vallarta for instance.
- For the first time in 26-years, Puerto Vallarta won’t move clocks up an hour for summer time Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Last year, the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies approved the repeal of Daylight Saving Time in Mexico, after it achieved the majority of votes. The change entered into force on Sunday, October 30, but contemplates an exception in municipalities on the border with the United States so as not…