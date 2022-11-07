Olas Altas Farmers Market started its 14th season on Saturday

This weekend the 14th edition of the ‘Olas Altas Farmers Market’ began, the market of local producers is installed every Saturday in the ‘Lázaro Cárdenas’ Park of the neighborhood Emiliano Zapata, from the first week of November to the last week of April of the following year, offering various products to a large number of national and foreign tourists, as well as to Vallartans.

In the opening ceremony, Mayor Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, and the director of Tourism and Economic Development, Ludvig Estrada Virgen, stated that promoting our destination and its economy is everyone’s task, “Puerto Vallarta has always been characterized for providing tourists and locals with a diversity of high-quality products and services, all this with the enthusiasm and warmth of our people, and this is what characterizes the Farmers Market”.

He congratulated the Neighborhood Association of Colonia Emiliano Zapata for the extraordinary work they do with this project and other events that make one of the most important areas of the tourist destination shine. “Tourists, locals, and residents will be able to enjoy one more season of this wonderful space, with a form of marketing that adds to the local economy and guarantees better opportunities for producers and consumers, without intermediaries.”

Alejandra Cornejo, vice president of the Neighborhood Association, recalled that year after year, the participants exhibit a gastronomic, artisanal, and cultural exhibition, which promotes products made in Puerto Vallarta, this time with 100 stalls of a wide variety, including five from associations altruistic civilians. “We invite you all starting this Saturday to join us, putting the name of our beloved Romantic Zone very high. We thank the authorities for their support in holding this event.”

Also present at the ceremony were Teresa Moreno, representative of Producers Olas Altas Farmers Market; the director of Citizen Security, Eloy Girón Alcuria, as well as members of the organizing committee.

