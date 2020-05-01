220 cases of dengue in Jalisco, 12.4 percent higher than last year

Jalisco ranked fourth in the country in the number of confirmed cases of dengue, this week 29 infections were registered in the state with an accumulated total of 220 people with the disease caused by the aedes aegypti mosquito.

The increase in the incidence of dengue in the state represented 12.4 percent compared to the same period in 2019, in which 177 sick people had been counted and from one week to the next the increase was 11.5 percent.

According to the epidemiological report prepared by the Federal Ministry of Health, there are 2,119 suspected cases in the entity and 23 cataloged as severe dengue, in addition to 48 with alarm signs.

The municipalities of Jalisco most affected by incidence per 100,000 inhabitants are Tonila, Techaluta de Montenegro, Tomatlán and Atoyac. The greatest impact is concentrated in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area and so far there have been no deaths.

Veracruz remains the most affected state with 702 infected people, followed by Tabasco with 379; Guerrero with 221; Jalisco with 220 and Quintana Roo with 203; these states collect 64 percent of the confirmations in the country during week 17 of epidemiological monitoring.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, the majority of confirmed cases correspond to infection by serotype 2 and 52 percent of the seriously ill are women and the most affected group is adolescents between 10 and 14 years of age.

In 2019, Jalisco was the state most affected by dengue, accounting for 11,272 sick people, in addition to 49 deaths. Most of the cases occurred in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area.