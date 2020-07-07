3 Ecotours for Nature Lovers in the Riviera Nayarit

The Riviera Nayarit is a paradise of gorgeous beaches and spectacular sunsets that also gives visitors the chance to get up close and personal with nature through ecotours that focus on caring for and providing sustainability to the destination.

Want to find out about some tours that have become popular for nature lovers? Read on!

1- Hiking

Hiking is an ecofriendly activity suitable for the entire family. In the Riviera Nayarit you’ll find different routes to explore and learn a little more about the variety of flora and fauna in the area. You’ll be amazed! Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced hiker, you’ll enjoy exploring El Cerro del Mono (Monkey Mountain), San Pancho, Lo de Marcos, or the Sierra del Vallejo. If you need more information about these tours, please contact WildMex, Rancho Jaguar, or Xplore Mexico.

2- Lo de Perla Orchidarium

This is a very unique tour! We love this outing: it’s total contact with nature. From the minute you arrive you’ll feel the magic in the atmosphere, breathe in the pure air, and hear the singing of the birds… It’s an experience we wouldn’t change for the world! During the tour you’ll see different types of orchids, trees, and animals. Don’t forget to take pictures in the cabin, where you’ll find some truly beautiful flowers. For more information on this tour, please contact the Orquideario Lo de Perla.

3- El Cora Crocodile Sanctuary

Located next to the Flamingos Golf Club, this is a family-friendly attraction where everyone can learn a little more about the conservation and protection of the crocodiles. In this Crocodile Sanctuary you’ll also find rescued animals that have been brought here for care. For more information on guided tours, contact El Cora Crocodile Sanctuary.

So, here you have it: three ecotours in the Rivera Nayarit for when you visit on your next vacation. Remember to use the #RivieraNayarit hashtag in your social networks—we want to see you enjoying yourself in paradise!

Originally published by RivieraNayarit.Com