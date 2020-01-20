34% of tourists in Puerto Vallarta are LGBT

34% of visitors who arrive in Puerto Vallarta to enjoy the tourist destination belong to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transsexual community (LGBT), with the city being recognized as “Mexico’s gayest city” by the English magazine The Gay UK.

Héctor Ramírez Betancourt, leader of the LGBT collective in Puerto Vallarta, explained that in a recent study, carried out by the organization of “Pride Vallarta”, showed that 34% of tourists in Puerto Vallarta were from the LGBT community.

Ramírez Betancourt added that the great influx of LGBT tourism is due to the fact that there is less and less discrimination in the tourist destination thanks to the fact that the police are being trained in the matter to avoid human rights violations and that in Puerto Vallarta there is the Regulation to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination in the Municipality.

Homosexual groups began to meet at the end of the 80s in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, gradually creating an infrastructure for their service. This is how shops, hotels, discos and other establishments were born to satisfy this market.

Another segment that has been used in the port is weddings, a market initially demanded by heteroxesual couples and subsequently requested by the LGBT community.

On April 19, 2016, for the first time in the history of the municipality of Puerto Vallarta, the first weddings were held between two same-sex couples; the mayor himself, Arturo Dávalos Peña, in his capacity as Senior Officer of the Municipal Civil Registry, celebrated the marriage union.

The wedding occurred after the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation declared unconstitutional article 260 of the Civil Code of Jalisco in which it is stated that the marriage is between a man and a woman.

The “Pride Vallarta 2020” event will be held next May, an event that annually brings together about 20 thousand people from the LGBT community. This year the Mayor of Puerto Vallarta will deliver the scepter to the new ambassador of Vallarta Pride.