4.5 earthquake registered off the coast of Puerto Vallarta

The Center for Instrumentation and Seismic Registration of Mexico (Cires) reported an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale near Puerto Vallarta, at 5:21 p.m. local time (23:21 UTC) on November 2, 2021. With a depth of 15 kilometers, it was perceived lightly by some residents in Puerto Vallarta.
Mexicans are used to this type of event since the country is located in an area of high seismicity. It is worth remembering the great impact of the earthquakes of 1985 and 2017, which caused great damage throughout the Aztec territory. However, there are records of even more destructive movements in the history of this Latin American nation.
The strongest earthquake recorded in the history of Mexico had its epicenter in Oaxaca. On March 28, 1787, the earth shook with a force of 8.6 on the Richter scale. The land not only vibrated but also the sea showed its fury with a tsunami that penetrated up to 6 kilometers beyond the coastline.
Far from considering it an isolated event, the Center for Instrumentation and Seismic Registration (Cires) estimates the possibility that the country will face a similar situation in the near future. In the studies carried out in 2009 to analyze the event, it was concluded that earthquakes of a similar magnitude may develop in the area located between the coasts of Mexico and Central America. There, in the so-called Brecha de Guerrero, there is great geological potential to cause catastrophes of such proportions.
But even smaller earthquakes can cause great damage. An example of the above was the seismic events of 1985 and 2017. In those opportunities, the lives of the residents of Mexico City were upset, while both the Government and private citizens rebuilt buildings and infrastructure.
The one of September 19, 1985, occurred at 7:19 local hours (13:19 GMT) with a magnitude of 8.2 Richter and with its epicenter in the state of Guerrero. Tens of thousands of people were killed. Since that earthquake, many thought that something like this would not happen again. But it happened again exactly 32 years later on September 19, 2017.
The one in 2017 occurred between the states of Puebla and Morelos at 1:14 p.m. local time (18:30 GMT). The balance of human victims reached 369 deaths.
Receive the PVDN morning newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta launches surprise display of Catrinas and Altars on the Malecon (photo gallery) For months, Puerto Vallarta and the State of Jalisco have made clear that Día de Muertos events would be canceled and encouraged citizens not to gather on the Malecon for holiday celebrations due to COVID-19, so yesterday’s last-minute installation of Catrinas and Altars along the Malecon took people by joyful surprise. On October 31 the…
- An ‘explosive’ winter season is expected in Puerto Vallarta The president of the Puerto Vallarta Hotel and Motel Association, Álvaro Garcíarce Monraz said that an ‘explosive’ winter season is expected in the beach destination. Despite the fact that there is no definite figure for reservations, a favorable forecast for the city is expected with the opening of the borders with the United States. The…
- Puerto Vallarta increases security while expecting millions of tourists in the closing months of 2021 After 19 months of a complicated economic situation due to the pandemic, Puerto Vallarta finally expects to have a busy end of the year, so it is already preparing for the arrival of millions of tourists. The Government of Jalisco reported today that together with municipal and federal authorities they have already armed a security…
- Two Federal Police are shot dead in Puerto Vallarta Two elements of the Federal Police were shot dead by a prisoner during a transfer in Puerto Vallarta when the suspect grabbed a gun from a policeman, shot two Federal Police, and fled. The police were transferred to a clinic in Puerto Vallarta, where they died. In addition, the Office of the Attorney General of…
- Jalisco moves to the lowest risk category for COVID-19 transmission The Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, announced that due to the results obtained both in schools and in terms of vaccination and prevention measures against the coronavirus, this week, Jalisco will go to a green traffic light, the lowest risk category for COVID-19 transmission in the Federal Government’s pandemic alert system. “In fact, let me…