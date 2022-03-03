5.7 earthquake is recorded with an epicenter in Veracruz

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 was recorded this Thursday and was slightly perceptible in some parts of Mexico City, reported the National Seismological Service (SSN).
The epicenter was located 14 kilometers north of Isla, in Veracruz, at a depth of 113 kilometers, the agency added.
The activation of the seismic alert caused the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to be interrupted for a few minutes.
“Let’s go,” said the president when the sound of the system was heard in the Treasury Hall of the National Palace.
López Obrador later added that he had already contacted the governors of Veracruz and Oaxaca about the telluric movement.
“So far they have no information on major damage. However, all information is being sought. The report here in Mexico City is that there was no serious damage, not much was felt, at least here in the center,” he said.
On the other hand, Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government, reported that the corresponding emergency protocols were activated in CDMX.
“So far there is no damage and everything is under control,” the Mayor of Mexico City posted in a message on her social networks.
