Ukraine asked the Mexican Senate for weapons and humanitarian assistance

Senator Emilio Álvarez Icaza announced that the Plural Group met with the Ukrainian ambassador to Mexico, Oksana Dramaretska, who delivered a letter from the Ukrainian parliament to Mexico’s Senate, which was placed in the hands of the President of the Board of Directors, Olga Sánchez Cordero.

The letter was written for the former head of the Ministry of the Interior ( Segob ) and in said text it can be read that European legislators present the event that is currently being experienced in their cities, for which they requested military and humanitarian assistance from Mexico.

“We believe that only massive military support from our allies can help us (to) push back the enemy. We are fighting the battles every second in almost every corner of Ukraine. Russia bombs civilians, women and children”

In a list of their urgent requirements they detailed that they request anti-tank guided weapons; FIM-92 Stingers -surface-to-air missiles with infrared-; small arms, grenade launchers and other ammunition -modern and from the Soviet Union-; all kinds of communication apparatus, mainly military portable radio apparatus; bulletproof vests and helmets.

In addition, they asked that Mexico intercede, within its possibilities, with its European partners so that they deliver combat aircraft to Ukraine.

“If you can provide any other kind of military and humanitarian assistance, we would be very grateful.”

Finally, they assured that by providing this type of weaponry among the Ukrainian military forces, they will be able to help stop the number of victims from attacks on civilians from increasing, as well as manage to block the Russian armed forces that are in the territory of the European country.

“Today we went to the Embassy of Ukraine in Mexico @UKRinMEX to condemn the invasion of #Russia. There, the ambassador Oksana Dramaretska @OkDramaretska asked us to deliver to the president of the @senadomexicano , @M_OlgaSCordero, a letter from parliamentarians from #Ukraine ”, was the message that the legislator wrote on his Twitter account.

Moments later, he declared that both he and senators Gustavo Madero and Germán Martínez believe that Mexico should, without hesitation or ambiguity, support the defense of freedom and democracy in Ukraine, for which they delivered the letter to Sánchez Cordero.

They also detailed that, as members of the chamber responsible for the country’s foreign relations, they will demand that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ( AMLO ) apply what is dictated by article 89 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States (CPEUM) before a war threat.

“@GustavoMadero, #GermánMartínez and @EmilioAlvarezI as senators of the Republic we demand compliance with art. Constitutional 89 that establishes the prohibition of the threat or use of force in international relations”, he detailed.

The article referred to by the legislator details the powers and obligations of the President of the Republic. Section X explains that the country’s foreign relations must be governed by certain normative principles such as the self-determination of peoples; non-intervention; the peaceful settlement of disputes; the prohibition of the threat or use of force in international relations; the legal equality of States; international cooperation for development; the respect, protection and promotion of human rights and the struggle for international peace and security.

