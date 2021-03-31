500,000 more Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines from Russia arrive in Mexico

Half a million more Sputnik V vaccines against COVID-19 arrived in Mexico this Wednesday morning from Moscow, Russia. According to Birmex authorities, this shipment will be used to apply the second dose to older adults in Mexico City.

This is the third shipment of Russian doses, prepared by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, which Mexico received to continue with the vaccination plan for adults over 60 years of age.

Accompanied by the Russian ambassador to Mexico, Víktor Koronelli; the director for Europe of the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE), Bernardo Aguilar, the director of Birmex, Pedro Zenteno, received the vaccine doses, which arrived after 6:00 in the morning at the International Airport of Mexico City ( AICM) on flight AM9041 of a Mexican commercial airline.

In February, Mexico received the first 200 thousand; on March 10, 200 thousand; and this Wednesday, 500 thousand, the latter the largest shipment. Mexico plans to acquire a total of 24 million Russian anticovid vaccines, through the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which will immunize 12 million people. Elements of the Mexican Army participated in the logistics, transfer and security of this shipment, as well as personnel from the AICM.