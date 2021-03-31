PVDN-TV scheduled to launch on April 5

Puerto Vallarta Daily News is excited to announce a new chapter in how we deliver news to Puerto Vallarta and beyond with PVDN-TV.

The current pandemic and our desire to be responsible influencers will leave us broadcasting from the ‘news desk’ with the daily top stories from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and around Latin America. However, our goal for the next season is more interviews, out-and-about in Puerto Vallarta, and introducing you to local life along with the daily news report.

Axel Sánchez and Felipe Álvarez will host PVDN-TV. Axel is a known actor from telenovelas Corazón en condominio and Un escenario para amar. He was the first actor to be featured in two telenovelas simultaneously on television in Mexico. Axel’s musical career started as a contestant on the singing competition La Academia, and today is part of the singing group Leyenda Inmortal.

Felipe Álvarez has had leading roles in musical productions in Mexico such as “Grease”, “Bule Bule el Show”, “Rent” and “Footloose”. In 2019, he was part of the English production of “Rock of Ages” in the Riviera Maya. He recorded the theme song “Unconditional” for the telenovela “Mi Marido tiene más familia.” Most recently, Felipe received attention for his appearance on The Voice, most notably his performance of ‘Another One Bites the Dust’.

Puerto Vallarta Daily News (PVDN) is Puerto Vallarta’s most-read English published news outlet and one of the top English publications in Mexico. PVDN reports on a wide range of topics, including local, national, and international news of the day. PVDN-TV will officially launch on the seven-year anniversary of PVDN, which launched on April 5, 2014.

PVDN-TV will introduce segments of interest, as the pandemic allows, including local entertainment and artist interviews, Real Estate Open Houses, and Live Chat to answer viewer’s questions and have an opportunity to know more about the hosts, Axel Sánchez and Felipe Álvarez.

PVDN-TV is currently available to subscribe on YouTube so you won’t miss any of the latest news and information coming to Puerto Vallarta Daily News Television. Subscribe on YouTube Here

You can learn more about the hosts from their websites: Axel Sánchez / Felipe Álvarez

Email the hosts: [email protected] / [email protected]

Media and Advertising Inquiries about PVDN-TV, please contact [email protected]