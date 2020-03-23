65 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Mexico, new total 316

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mexico rose to 316, according to what was reported today by the Ministry of Health.

The new total represents 65 more cases in the last 24-hours.

83 percent of these cases are kept in isolation, while 16 percent have already recovered and only 1 percent of the cases are recorded as deaths, explained Ana Lucía de la Garza Barroso, director of Epidemiological Operational Research.

The official also reported that of the 126 people who had contact with people infected with COVID-19, 53 tested positive for the virus.

The newly infected are located in Mexico City, Coahuila, Durango, Guerrero, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, Yucatán, Sinaloa and Zacatecas.

While suspicious cases increased to 793.

De la Garza Barroso added that this Saturday the case of a one-year-old minor who tested positive for COVID-19 was reported, although he did not provide further information on the case.

Regarding the 41-year-old who died from COVID-19, Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, general director of Health Promotion, ruled out that the deceased was infected in Vive Latino music festival and added that so far there is no one infected that attended the event, although 80% of those infected have very few symptoms or asymptomatic, meaning they cannot rule out the possibility.

“To date we have no case that has referred to being in the Vive Latino, the person who died went to another concert by another international artist, where he visited a foreign person or another country and there would have been contagion there,” he explained.

YOU MIGHT BE INTERESTED IN: MEXICO IS LEADERLESS IN THE FACE OF A PANDEMIC AND ECONOMIC DISASTER

The person attended the Ghost concert and could not be established whether he was with a person who traveled abroad or with a person who had contact with another who was abroad. There isn’t any connection between the individual and another infected individual, meaning the person would have been infected through community contagion, possibly at the concert he attended, although the government continues to report all cases of COVID-19 are from individuals who have recently traveled outside of Mexico. A report that is losing credibility as the case numbers grow in Mexico.

The government is calling on citizens not to saturate hospitals and go only when they have trouble breathing.

“If it is only a catarrhal symptom, it is not necessary to go to a second-level hospital,” he explained.

Regarding people who have taken this time of isolation as vacations, Cortés Alcalá explained that the control of this epidemic is sought with all respect for human rights.

“We believe that in Mexico people are responsible enough to mitigate this,” he added.

He explained that Mexico is still in transition to phase 2 of COVID-19. The phase in which community transmission has been documented, which has been the case for the last week in Mexico, although the government has failed to report the fact of COVID-19 within the country.

“We are in transition because despite having 100 cases, as a limit, all cases, a link has been found with a person who has traveled to an affected country or that the person has traveled to an affected country. In any case, we can say that we are in this transition stage,” he explained.

Although Mexico has reported all cases of COVID-19 have been tracked to individuals who have traveled outside of the country, the Health Minister has also said that Mexico has no plans to limit travel or arrivals from any country because the virus cannot be controlled through limiting travel. It’s unclear how all confirmed cases in Mexico have been a result of travel yet the government does not believe travel is the leading cause of infections or that limiting travel could help fight the pandemic.

Mexico’s president is scheduled to give a press conference tonight where he might enlighten the public on the contradictions of his administration. To date, Mexico’s president has said that COVID-19 isn’t a problem for Mexico, but a hoax by conservatives to undermine his presidency, even going as far as joking that a four-leaf clover can protect Mexicans from infection.