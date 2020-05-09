8th “Save the Sea Turtle” Drawing Contest in the Riviera Nayarit

Grupo Ecologistas de Nayarit and Campamento Tortuguero El Naranjo, located in the municipality of Compostela in the Riviera Nayarit, have issued a call for the National “Let’s Save the Sea Turtle” Drawing Contest, now in its eighth edition. The contest is directed towards elementary school children (from 1st through 6th grade).

According to Ricardo Villaseñor, coordinator of the Campamento Tortuguero El Naranjo, the purpose of this traditional event that attracts more participants every year is to promote the conservation of sea turtles and the ecosystems in which they breed and grow, in addition to supporting artistic and social values in new generations.

The recently announced rules stated the contest will take place entirely at a distance via social networks such as Facebook and WhatsApp, in keeping with the measures issued by the Federal Government of Mexico and the state and municipal governments in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. This will maintain social distancing and avoids a large influx of people. The call extends out to the entire national territory.

Marc Murphy, general director of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), indicated that his office supports initiatives such as the drawing contest because they contribute to the conservation of the natural attractions of this tourist destination.

“For us it is very important that from a young age the inhabitants of the region understand the importance of preserving the four species of sea turtles that nest on our beaches (olive Ridley, green, hawksbill, leatherback), some of which are in danger of extinction,” he said.

The period for submitting drawings began last May 4th and will end on the 31st of the same month; no work will be accepted or considered after this date, without exception, and only one drawing per participant will be permitted.

The digital platforms available to send the drawings include:

Facebook: Campamento Tortuguero El Naranjo (private messages only via Messenger).

WhatsAPP: Message 322 168 5156 and 322 117 8935.

For more information on the call, awards, and results, please visit the Campamento Tortuguero El Naranjo Facebook page or write to: [email protected].

