‘A Black Tie Affair’ Presents the Theme Songs from ‘007’

Each brand-new 007 picture invites the question: Who’s going to sing the theme song? For any performer, recording a Bond tune guarantees a spot in music history.

Join Puerto Vallarta’s own Bond girl, the sensational Maria Rose at Incanto Vallarta in “007, A Black Tie Affair”. Appearing with her is the superbly talented Diego Guerrero and Andrew Sands singing the iconic songs from some of the 27 Bond films! Maria, Diego, and Andrew are accompanied by exquisite musicians Derek Carkner on piano and John Celenza on cello. There are also guest appearances by some of Vallarta’s finest musical stars.

Bond movies can be deeply, wonderfully cheesy. That’s part of what makes them so great—the ridiculous names, the mustache-twirling villains. While there are two dozen Bond theme songs, some are more memorable than others. We adore many of the best-known ones, like Shirley Bassey’s “Goldfinger.” And I’ll bet you didn’t know that Shirley was the only singer to perform 3 different Bond theme songs. Other famous artists singing these themes were Tom Jones, Madonna, Sam Smith, Adele, Duran Duran, Sheryl Crow, Gladys Knight, Alicia Keys, Tina Turner, Louis Armstrong, Rita Coolidge, Nancy Sinatra, Sheena Easton, Billie Eilish, Carly Simon, Paul McCartney & Wings, and many more!

Novelist Ian Fleming developed his fictional spy, James Bond, who has been a worldwide movie phenomenon since the 1960s. As a British secret agent working for MI6, 007, has been portrayed on film by notable actors Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig, in twenty-six productions. Each of the Bond movies is associated with its accompanying theme song sung by a popular artist of the day. These songs not only introduce the films, but are played throughout the movies.

Most of us have seen many, if not all the films in the James Bond series and are certainly familiar with the songs. Incanto Vallarta is proud to present this musical tribute featuring the theme songs from 007. You’ll love experiencing this music presented by some of Vallarta’s finest singers and musicians. ‘ 007: A Black Tie Affair’ is featured on Feb 29 at 7 pm and March 13 at 7:30 pm at Incanto Vallarta, Insurgentes 109, Puerto Vallarta. Tel 322 223 9756. For more information and/or tickets go to www.incantovallarta.com.