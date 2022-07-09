Adios Nuevo Vallarta! Name officially changing to Nuevo Nayarit

The city of Nuevo Vallarta will change its name to Nuevo Nayarit, after the publication of a decree in the Official Gazette of the state of Nayarit, with the intention of defending its identity, culture, and territory.

With this new modification, the part of the city where the hotel zone and luxury condominiums are located will be recognized as part of the municipality of Bahía de Banderas, in the state of Nayarit, leaving its relationship with Jalisco.

“There is no disadvantage derived from the fact that Nuevo Vallarta is not the brand, the brand is Riviera Nayarit, the brand with which these tourist places are advertised is Riviera Nayarit; the only thing that is going to be generated is complete identity to the place, to be able to locate that it is indeed Nayarit and not Vallarta, or Jalisco as most tourists believe. This also generates the sense of identity and origin that our state has,” said legislator Alba Cristal Espinosa.

Regarding the rejection that the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, had shown regarding this name change, the deputy said that the position of the neighboring governor was respectable, and assured that the Nayarit governor, Miguel Ángel Navarro, could successfully carry out a dialogue in which recognized the determination of the Bahía de Banderas council.

The governor of the state of Nayarit, Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero, said in his speeches that “he would seek to awaken the sleeping giant in a clear reference to tourism potential.”

