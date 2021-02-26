After delays, COVID-19 vaccine finally arrives in Puerto Vallarta

This Thursday morning, the application of vaccines against COVID-19 for adults over 60 years of age began in Puerto Vallarta with 21,450 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were made available.

“People have come very early, there is a lot of order and planning to avoid crowds so that the process can be carried out safely for everyone. There are 21,000 doses that have already arrived in Puerto Vallarta, the truth is that it is very exciting. I believe that it is a decisive step to move forward with more security in the recovery of this very important tourist destination, not only in Jalisco, but in Mexico,” said the state governor, who attended the first day of vaccination in Puerto Vallarta.

He indicated that the vaccination process that takes place in 15 locations was organized by the Jalisco Health Secretariat, the Navy Secretariat, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), the Institute of Social Security and is expected to last three days.

This Wednesday an Armed Forces helicopter landed in Jalisco with 40,950 doses, of which 21,450 are destined for the elderly and 19,500 for health personnel.

All vaccination points have sanitary filters, the registration area, the application area, and the observation area where you must stay for 30 minutes after inoculation.