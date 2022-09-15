Alert for two possible tropical storms this weekend off the Mexican Pacific coast

Two storms off the Pacific Coast of Mexico have an 80% chance of development and bringing heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta this weekend with chances of flooding and landslides. Attention should be given to the development of these two storms over the next 72 hours.

**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUPPORTER ****

PVDN Supporters help local and independent news publishers for .06 cents every day.

If you are currently a supporter, login here

If you wish to support this news site with a yearly contribution of $25 USD and access this article, our newsletter, and emergency alerts for Puerto Vallarta, please subscribe here