Amapas Neighborhood Association Unveils Ambitious “Amapas Ascent: Stairway Stories” Project

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Amapas Neighborhood Association has unveiled plans for the next phase in the revitalization of the stairs connecting Lower Amapas with Upper Amapas, heralding a project titled "Amapas Ascent: Stairway Stories." Renowned local artist Danyol León, also known as Tamale Ringwald, will spearhead the initiative, bringing his creative vision to life through the painting of murals featuring Vallarta icons along the Amapas Stairs.