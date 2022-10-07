Animal Control in Puerto Vallarta denies rumors of a plan to begin slaughtering street dogs

Given some rumors and publications that have recently emerged on social networks, the Subdirectorate of Animal Welfare of the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, through its head Luna Knopfler Jiménez, clarifies that there is no initiative or proposal for the Animal Health and Control Center, resume processes such as the slaughter of animals to control overpopulation or zoonosis.
“At no time has there been talk of going back to the slaughter of animals and for no reason was it a proposal or initiative to carry it out,” said the official, who indicated that on the contrary, there is a commitment by this municipal government to strengthen ties and collaborative work with civil associations and citizens in general, to generate better results in terms of animal welfare.
Knopfler Jiménez also pointed out that the forum held recently in Puerto Vallarta was an informative and educational activity, which seeks to generate positive change, and proposes it from the joint work with society, rescuers, shelters, and public institutions.
“I reiterate again that in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta we are committed to animal welfare, which is why we are willing to listen to all those interested in the subject and create a bond, establishing attention by appointment at 322 293 3690, to clarify doubts and work together”.
