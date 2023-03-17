Another confrontation between criminal groups in Jalisco leaves burned cars at toll booths

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Early this Friday morning, a confrontation between alleged criminal groups was reported at the highway junctions between Teocaltiche and Nochistlán, on the border with Zacatecas, which resulted in the burning of vehicles in at least two toll booths on the Guadalajara-Lagos de Moreno highway without reports of injuries.

After the events, authorities from the three levels of government seized vehicles, weapons, and cartridges precisely in the municipality of Teocaltiche.

Among the ceased items were 4 crafted armored vehicles (one burnt out), 1 long weapon, 383 arms cartridges 50 caliber, 253 arms cartridges 7.62 x 39 for AK47, 25 magazines for multiple calibers, and 1 explosive device.

Additionally, in the center of Teocaltiche, the State Police seized 3 vehicles: an Amarok van, a Suburban, and a Mercedes Benz, with bullet holes.

During the first hours of the morning, in Teocaltiche, the presence of presumed members of organized crime aboard multiple trucks was reported.

After these events, at the San Miguel El Alto toll booth, a burnt-out tractor-trailer, an urban truck, a pickup truck, and 3 sedans were seized. No injuries or deaths were reported in these events.

Finally, in the Jalostotitlan tollbooth, two burned vehicles were seized, a tractor-trailer and a van-type truck, as a result, the driver of the truck was injured with first and second-degree burns, his state of health is reported as stable.

Based on the report received at the Emergency Call Center (CALLE), in the Altos Sur Region, different corporations, including the Secretary of Security, the National Guard, and the Mexican Army, responded to the reports.

These blockades are considered a response by organized crime to the coordinated actions carried out by authorities of the three levels of government in different regions of the state, whose reinforcement has been accentuated in recent weeks.

All this information is considered to be of a preliminary nature and in the next few hours, once the evidence has been collected, ministerial authorities will release more details of these events.

The Executive Commission of the State Security Council endorsed its commitment to work to restore peace and tranquility in the state.

