Another Tsunami alert will sound in Puerto Vallarta on Friday

As part of the tests that will be carried out for the maintenance of the tsunami warning system, this Friday alarms will be heard in the metropolitan area of ​​Puerto Vallarta; therefore they ask the population not to be alarmed. The first test this week happened on Wednesday morning.

Through a statement, the State Unit for Civil Protection and Firefighters made the announcement late Tuesday.

“As part of the maintenance work of the tsunami warning system, adjustments and sound tests will be carried out on the alarms located in the metropolitan area of ​​Puerto Vallarta, on Wednesday, January 20 and Friday, January 22 starting at noon.”

The alarms are distributed in the five municipalities that comprise the Jalisco Coast, located in Puerto Vallarta, Cabo Corrientes, Tomatlán, La Huerta, and Cihuatlán.

On Monday the state agency announced that a total of 27 alarms received maintenance for the proper functioning of the system.

With an investment of $2 pesos, the following updates were made:

• Change and installation of batteries in all alarms

• Change of wiring

• Change of repetition systems

• Change of connector cables

• System change, update, and programming

With the update of this system, the alarms will be able to be activated in unison or individually in the event of a tsunami threat, with this, more than 130,894 inhabitants who live in that area would be directly providing security against a possible natural disaster.