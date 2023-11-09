Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Hospitalized Following Stroke in Mexico City

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Steve Wozniak, the renowned scientist and co-founder of tech giant Apple, was admitted to a hospital in Mexico City after suffering an ischemic vascular accident, commonly known as a stroke, according to media outlet El Pais. The incident occurred on Wednesday, disrupting his anticipated appearance at the World Business Forum.
At 73 years of age, Wozniak was expected to address a large audience at the conference but faced an urgent health setback when blood clots obstructed the blood vessels to his brain, necessitating immediate medical attention. He was accompanied by his wife at . . .
