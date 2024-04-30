Puerto Vallarta Celebrates Cultural Exchange at FESTVA 2024 With Doll Exhibition

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a vibrant display of cultural unity, Puerto Vallarta welcomed participants from across the globe to the 18th edition of the Vallarta Azteca Festival of International Folklore (FESTVA) 2024. Councilor Pablo Ruperto Gómez Andrade, expressing the city's pride in its reputation as one of the friendliest in the world, inaugurated the International Exhibition of Dolls with Typical Costumes, marking the commencement of a week-long celebration of diversity and artistry.