Jalisco Advances in Abortion Decriminalization: Legal Victory Overturns Prohibition

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a landmark decision, the Second Collegiate Court on Criminal Matters of the Third Circuit in Jalisco has unanimously overturned the prohibition on abortion in the state's Penal Code. This legal victory marks a significant milestone in the ongoing battle for abortion rights, where judicial action has succeeded where political avenues have faltered. The ruling effectively mandates the local Congress to repeal penalties associated with abortion, making Jalisco the thirteenth state in Mexico to decriminalize the procedure.