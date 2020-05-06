At least four major hurricanes are expected in the Mexican Pacific

Up to four major hurricanes will be recorded during the tropical cyclone season on the Mexican Pacific coast, according to the Jalisco Regional Commander of Civil Protection and Firefighters, Arturo García Pulido.

“We are talking about four events of great magnitude, that although we cannot bet, as it is a forecast, we are already talking about four large, strong hurricanes,” said García Pulido, who added that they are already preparing.

“We are seeing, observing, and monitoring how storms behave particularly in this area of ​​the country.”

And it is that coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic that makes evacuation of citizens and temporary shelters a little more complex, said the commander, because the staff must be protected but they must maintain their healthy distance.

“This variable that we have, between evacuation and the health contingency, is already a bit complex there. So we are talking about increasing the capacity of shelters that comply with these guarantees or, in due course, distributing the population in such a way that the healthy distance is kept within the temporary shelters,” he explained.

Currently Civil Protection personnel face three contingencies, one of them is the sanitation generated by COVID -19, one more for the dry season and forest fires, and the one that is coming with tropical cyclones.