Authorities searching for family of Canadian who died in Puerto Vallarta hospital

Authorities in Puerto Vallarta are searching for the family of a Candian who died at the Regional Hospital on Wednesday.

The man died of natural causes but there are no known relatives to claim the body of the Canadian and provide a final resting place. Social Work staff at the hospital requested help from the authorities to search for relatives of the deceased.

The man has been identified as Bob Leonard Mondey, 63 years old, of Canadian origin, who was admitted to the hospital for an illness where his health declined and passed away on Wednesday.

The Canadian Consulate has been informed and the search for relatives is underway. Currently, the body of the deceased is located at the morgue of the Regional Hospital of Puerto Vallarta.

