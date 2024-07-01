Avocado Exports to the United States Resume on July 1 After Deal Reached

The United States Government and avocado producers in Michoacán have announced that Mexican avocado exports will begin to normalize starting in July, following a suspension for security reasons. This announcement marks a significant step towards resuming a vital export that has faced recent disruptions.

In a statement, the Association of Producers and Packers (APEAM) explained that they received a message from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) detailing a phased plan for the reopening of operations between the two countries.

"Today we received a communication from the USDA indicating the plan to restart . . .