Bank robbery in Marina Vallarta leads to police chase and shootings from Jalisco to Nayarit

The robbery at a bank branch ended in a chase by the municipal police of Puerto Vallarta, the National Guard (GN), and the Navy from Jalisco to Nayarit.
After the report of the robbery at the bank located in Marina Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, the authorities began the operation to find the armed individuals who had already fled from the banking institution.
Municipal police located a white truck that met the characteristics of the robbery report, however, the armed subjects were in at least three trucks, so the chase began.
The truck, fleeing from the authorities, caused at least four road accidents, reporting at least ten affected vehicles, while they continued to flee from the authorities.
They passed over the Ameca River bridge, arriving in the state of Nayarit, where one of the policemen managed to catch up with them on his motorcycle, but the subjects blocked his way and with the maneuver, the policeman ended in an accident.
According to preliminary information, the shootout between the armed subjects and the security elements was constant throughout the chase, for which one of the policemen was wounded by a bullet.
Authorities from Bahía de Banderas in Nayarit joined the operation, where they guarded the avenues and exits of their state, however, they lost their trail, and minutes later they located one of the trucks used by the subjects in San Clemente de Lima, Nayarit.
Both police officers are stable, they were taken to a nearby hospital, while the authorities have not reported any arrests so far.
