Best areas of Puerto Vallarta to live and buy a house

Are you looking to buy a home in Puerto Vallarta? Here we tell you the best places to live in Puerto Vallarta and invest in real estate.

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco is recognized worldwide, thanks to its historic center and for being a tourist destination that mixes beach, entertainment, and culture.

It is the ideal city for young people and professionals who work in the tourist industry because there is a great job offer related to this sector.

If you are looking to buy a house in Puerto Vallarta you will not regret it. Living in Puerto Vallarta, you will have warm weather all year round, an airport that offers direct flights to other tourist destinations in the country, and international flights.

Investing in real estate in beach resorts has higher profitability since the real estate market is managed in dollars, the properties do not lose their value and the return on investment is shorter compared to other areas of Mexico.

Therefore, buying a house in Puerto Vallarta, with its calm waters of Bahía Banderas, framed by the mountains of the Sierra Madre Occidental, and with the best beaches in Mexico, makes it the best option to live.

We recommend these areas to live in Puerto Vallarta and invest in real estate in this tourist destination.

Romantic Zone

The Romantic Zone, also known as Old Vallarta, is the oldest neighborhood in the city and is considered one of the best places in Puerto Vallarta to live and visit, as it has a friendly and bohemian feel.

This area is known for its restaurants, bars, cafes, and art galleries. Everything is conveniently located, and it has easy access to places of interest, such as Playa de los Muertos, Olas Altas, and Parque Lázaro Cárdenas.

It is an excellent option for families with children, older adults, newlyweds, and the LGBTQ + community, it offers job opportunities in the tourism sector and cultural activities. It is located near hospitals, markets, beaches, and bus stops.

Downtown area

In the Historic Center, declared Cultural Heritage of the State of Jalisco, you will find the historic part of Puerto Vallarta, the Plaza de Armas, the Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe, and colonial buildings.

The Downtown Zone is one of the areas to live in Puerto Vallarta with greater accessibility and is ideal for living with children.

The activities that stand out are: taking a walk on the Malecón, shopping, enjoying art and gastronomy. In addition, you can visit cafes, architectural areas, bars, hotels, and restaurants.

Marina Vallarta

Marina Vallarta is the most exclusive area of ​​Puerto Vallarta and a great tourist attraction, it has residential areas and golf courses overlooking the Pacific beaches.

This area is located a bit far from the city, to get to the Historic Center and bars of the Romantic Zone, you are approximately 15 minutes by car or taxi.

If you plan to buy a home in Marina Vallarta, you will find a variety of restaurants, coffee shops, resorts, hotels, handicraft stores, and a superstore.

Conchas Chinas

This area has residential, hotels and resorts, luxury and high value, most of the properties have ocean views.

If your budget allows it, it will be the best place to live in Puerto Vallarta within an exclusive area.

Living in Conchas Chinas is waking up every day surrounded by luxury houses and condominiums in the hills, it is located in the south-center of the city with easy access and borders the Sierra Madre.

Most of the residential and subdivisions have all the services in the same place, from cafeterias, shopping centers, and restaurants to gyms, supermarkets, and self-service stores.

Nuevo Vallarta

It is a new tourist destination designed similar to Cancun, here you will not find the Historic Center, architecture, or traditional places of Puerto Vallarta.

In Nuevo Vallarta, you will find a variety of resorts, hotels, golf courses, developments, villas, and condominiums in mixed-use developments that include food, drink, and entertainment in one place.

If you are looking for an exclusive area, then Nuevo Vallarta will meet your needs, there are shopping centers, hospitals, and other services that have been inaugurated for local inhabitants and tourists.

