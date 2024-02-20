Boca de Tomatlán Pier Expected to be Ready Before Holy Week

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Ahead of the Holy Week and Easter vacation season, the Boca de Tomatlán pier is set to be unveiled, marking the commencement of a series of enhancements aimed at revitalizing the pier network along the southern coast of Banderas Bay. This initiative is part of a broader maritime connectivity project designed to bolster tourism competitiveness.

>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<

Subscribers support this independent news site.