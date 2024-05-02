Puerto Vallarta Will Welcome 10 Cruise Ships in May

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - As the calendar flips to May, Puerto Vallarta eagerly anticipates the arrival of ten cruise ships, poised to bring a wave of international tourists and significant economic prosperity to the city.

The maritime festivities commenced on Wednesday, May 1st, with the grand entrance of the Celebrity Summit, a colossal vessel stretching 293 meters in length. The ship gracefully docked at Pier 1, marking the commencement of a month-long series of arrivals.