Influx of International Tourists to Puerto Vallarta Soars by Nearly 10% in Early 2024

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The renowned beach destination of Puerto Vallarta has witnessed a significant surge in international tourism, with arrivals by air surging by almost 10% during the initial four months of 2024. Data provided by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), the concessionaire of Puerto Vallarta International Airport, reveals a promising uptick in visitor numbers, underscoring the city's enduring appeal among global travelers.
