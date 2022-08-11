Body with signs of crocodile attack found in Ameca River, a leg was found last month

This Thursday morning another body was located that was being devoured by a crocodile in the Ameca River, in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.
According to initial reports, people arrived at the Ameca River, next to the radial well, when they noticed the presence of a body floating in the water, which was missing several parts, signs it had been devoured by a crocodile.
Elements of the State Police arrived at the scene after being alerted to this situation; the area was cordoned off for the rescue of the body.
On July 27, the municipal and judicial authorities of Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, began an investigation into the discovery of a human leg on the banks of the Ameca River and at the mouth of the Bay, that is believed to have been severed by a crocodile.
An investigation continues, which should reveal if the body found today is from the same person as the leg found last month, and if the crocodile marks were postmortem or if the person was a victim of a crocodile attack.
On August 5, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Nayarit reported that the entrance to the Nuevo Nayarit Beach, in the municipality of Bahía de Banderas, had been closed due to the presence of crocodiles.
And on August 7, elements of Puerto Vallarta Civil Protection captured a three-meter crocodile that was on the shores of Playa de Oro.
On January 1, actress Ariadne Díaz was devastated after a crocodile devoured her dog Tacha when she was returning to her home in Puerto Vallarta.
On July 19, Civil Protection Unit in Puerto Vallarta reported that two male American tourists were attacked by a crocodile, resulting in both people being injured, and were taken to a hospital for medical attention.
So far this year, 12 crocodiles have been relocated from beaches in the area and transferred to the area of the Ameca River.
