Bohemia Viva’s Show ‘Gravity’ is at The Palm Cabaret for 6 More Performances

‘Gravity’ is Bohemia Viva’s new musical show of Latin eclectic music that brings this singing duo full circle. Gravity revives the harmonic forces that attracted and inspired these incredible musicians to create their music.

The beauty of music and the expression of language and culture weave together to bring Freedom, Love & Unity which are the themes of this beloved musical duo. Drawing from their lifestyle of music and songs that has taken them to Argentina, Italy, Mexico, the USA and Canada, Bohemia Viva’s Gravity is a Latin fusion of music and songs that engage the audience and bring them along on this magical musical journey.

Performing in multiple languages from Spanish to English and including Latin and Portuguese, the show is a heartbeat of life, laughter, love and fun. Gravity is all about the universal connection that we have with each other through music.

Don’t miss experiencing Bohemia Viva’s Gravity at The Palm Cabaret, Olas Altas #508, 48380, Puerto Vallarta. For more information go to: www.thepalmcabaret.com.

This limited engagement takes place on Wed at 7:30 pm , Jan 15 & Jan 22; on Fri , Feb 14 at 5:30 pm & 7:30 pm and again on Wed, Mar 4 at 5:30 pm & 7:30 pm.