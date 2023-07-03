“Calvin” Poised to Become Third Pacific Cyclone to Affect Western Mexico

After the impact of Hurricanes "Adrián" and "Beatriz", both of which affected western Mexico's coastlines with heavy rains and winds, meteorologists are predicting the arrival of a third cyclone, "Calvin". The previous two cyclones reached category 2 and 1 on the Saffir Simpson scale, respectively, with both causing disruptions across Jalisco state.

The National Meteorological Service issued a report on Monday, July 3, indicating the possible development of a low-pressure zone south of Guerrero and Oaxaca's coasts. The cyclonic development probability has increased to 60% over the next seven days. If this pattern . . .

