Cancelations and drop in Google searches for Mexico vacations are the result of latest violence

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Following the Matamoros incident, searches for Mexico travel ideas on Google Trends dropped by 75 percent in popularity during the week after the incident. Since then, the popularity of these searches has continued to decline. In the past month, Google has seen a 200 percent increase in searches for "Is Cancun safe to travel now . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUBSCRIBER****
This article is restricted to subscribers only. Register here to access restricted content and join our newsletter.