Cancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews

A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed.

That mark put Cancún two full percentage points ahead of Antalya, Turkey, which logged a 12.2 percent negative rate, and well above other beach hotspots like Ibiza and St. Lucia. Visitors most often gripe about steep prices and an unrelenting stream of souvenir hawkers, along with a vibe that feels staged for tourism rather than grounded in local life.

One traveler, Ruediger Schoenbohm, captured the sentiment at Dolphins Beach perfectly: “Today it’s small (steep), dirty, crowded with some deserted construction ruins. No place worth to see.” His words echo a broader frustration with overcrowded shorelines and a patchwork of half-finished development projects that blot the coast.

Despite the critique, Cancún remains Mexico’s busiest travel hub. SECTUR figures via Tourism Analytics report over 9.7 million international arrivals in 2024—more than double the volume seen in Mexico City. That surge fuels cramped beaches, strained infrastructure and a culture of constant upselling to keep pace with demand.

Still, 85.8 percent of reviews were neutral or positive, and many visitors leave with happy memories. To tip the odds in your favor, skip the famed Hotel Zone. Designed exclusively for tourists, it offers few glimpses of everyday Mexican life. As one Reddit user put it, “The hotel zone felt like Siesta Key to me and I felt close to zero glimpse of actual Mexico.”

Timing also matters. Avoid the spring-break peak in March and April, when college crowds descend by the thousands. A quieter window runs from late April through early June, after the partygoers head home but before families arrive. Early to mid-fall can be calm too—just keep an eye on the hurricane forecast.

For a change of pace, consider alternatives on the Yucatán Peninsula. Mexico’s Emerald Coast serves up equally stunning water and sand, with more local charm and friendlier prices. On the Caribbean side, Tulum draws acclaim for its powder-white beaches and laid-back atmosphere—though it has grown busier in recent years.

Armed with that insight, you can decide whether Cancún’s crowds and costs match your travel style—or if a quieter beach might better fit your idea of paradise.