Car crash in Puerto Vallarta leads to the discovery of a bagged body in the trunk

What began as a car crash in Puerto Vallarta ended with the discovery of a bagged body that was in one of the vehicles involved in the accident.

The events occurred on State Road 544 which leads to Puerto Vallarta from Mascota and San Sebastián del Oeste, where a red pickup truck and a dark-colored Mazda collided.

According to preliminary information, the balance of the accident was one dead and at least three people injured, and a corpse found in the trunk of the Mazda vehicle.

According to witnesses, a black armored luxury van with several men arrived at the scene and picked up two slightly injured people from the Mazda, and fled the scene.

Several weapons were also removed from the vehicle.

In an ambulance they transferred the injured to a hospital in Puerto Vallarta; an unknown vehicle was following them.

In the hospital, one of the victims of the accident died, whose body is protected, according to reports from local experts.

The State Unit for Civil Protection and Firefighters Jalisco (UEPCBJ) confirmed the crash, noting that their support was not required, since it was attended by municipal authorities.

The State Prosecutor’s Office has not issued any information.

The US warned about travel on State Road 544

The American Embassy recently called on Americans not to drive on certain highways in Mexico, among which is State Road 544, where the accident occurred.

On June 13, the US government asked to reconsider traveling to the state of Jalisco, due to the “crime and kidnapping” that occurs in the entity, including State Road 544.

“Violent crime and gang activity are common in parts of the state of Jalisco. In Guadalajara, turf battles between criminal groups take place in tourist areas. Shooting incidents between criminal groups have injured or killed innocent bystanders. US citizens and LPRs have been victims of kidnapping,” details the Mexico Travel Notice (state.gov).

Employees of the United States government must comply with the following travel restrictions, adding that they cannot travel within 12 miles of the border between Jalisco and Michoacán or travel on Federal Highway 80 south of Cocula or State 544 between the municipalities of Mascota and San Sebastián del Oeste.

The alert highlights that there are no restrictions on travel for employees of the United States government to the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, Puerto Vallarta (including the neighboring Riviera Nayarit), Chapala, and Ajijic.

Regarding the state of Nayarit, the US government asks to reconsider traveling due to crime.

“Violent crime and gang activity are common near the border with Sinaloa,” the document details.

For this reason, employees of the United States government cannot travel to the municipalities of Tepic or San Blas.

Likewise, it highlights that there are no restrictions for travel in tourist areas of the Riviera Nayarit (including Nuevo Vallarta, Punta Mita, Sayulita, and Bahía de Banderas) and Santa María del Oro.

It is forbidden to travel in the neighboring states of Colima and Michoacán due to crime and kidnapping.

Woman’s body found in a suitcase in Puerto Vallarta

In August, authorities located the body of a person inside a suitcase on Antonio J. Hernández street and Prolongación Zacatecas street in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta.

The report was made to the 911 emergency service where a suspicious package was mentioned on Antonio J. Hernández street at the intersection with Zacatecas, in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood.

Upon arrival, the municipal police officers observed a suitcase and the body of a woman inside.

Local police requested the control and leadership of the Public Ministry agent, who ordered to start with the protocols for securing the site. So far the motive for the crime is not known, nor who the victim or aggressors were.

Experts from the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences transferred the body to their facilities where the autopsy will be carried out to determine the causes of death.

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!

Trending news of PVDN