Work begins on the Boca de Tomatlán pier

This week, preliminary work began for the reconstruction of the Boca de Tomatlán pier, a work that was managed by the Government of Puerto Vallarta and the Government of the State of Jalisco.

The State Government not only agreed to intervene in this infrastructure, which was in an advanced state of wear, but also decided to carry out a far-reaching project and allocate financial resources for the work, amounting to $30 million pesos.

At the end of last July, Zamora Bueno explained that the project was already in the bidding process; The work will be carried out in stages because it includes a provisional dock at the height of the walkway so that the operations of the boats do not stop, and later the main dock will be built with a concrete structure, a platform for boats and lights. The 45-meter-long structure will have two sections, one for the ascent and descent of passengers and one for the movement of materials.

“The proposals and requests for the project were accepted by the SIOP, at the request of the municipal mayor; This Monday the preliminary work has already begun and Social Development personnel are socializing the work, which could be finished next January”.

Martínez Gil stressed that it is an infrastructure of great importance for the people who live in that area, both in Puerto Vallarta and Cabo Corrientes, and that from a tourist point of view it has a great impact on the tourist destination.

“The project was authorized and we thank the State Government for accepting the request made by our municipal mayor, Profe Michel, to benefit the inhabitants of that area and the tourism that visits Puerto Vallarta. It is also appreciated that the State Government has determined to rehabilitate the road to Boca de Tomatlán in hydraulic concrete”.

