Cartels in Guerrero force tortilla shops to lower their price or face the consequences

The price of tortillas in Iguala, in the state of Guerrero, was reduced on the instructions of alleged members of the criminal group 'Cartel de la Sierra' or 'Los Tlacos', otherwise "they will face the consequences."
The price of the tortilla ranged between 33 and 29 pesos . . .
