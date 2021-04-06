Casa Karma Presents “Under the Stars” April 6th with Enrique de Allende and Luis Villanueva

“Under the Stars” featuring musical favorites, Enrique de Allende and Luis Villanueva will be presented on Tuesday, April 6th at 6 pm at Casa Karma (south of Zona Romantica).

“Under the Stars” is a wonderful evening of breathtaking music featuring romantic songs in English, Spanish and Italian. Experience the fabulous vocals of two of Vallarta’s most talented stars! Enrique de Allende and Luis Villanueva will amaze you with their vocals and spectacular delivery of favorite romantic songs.

Enrique de Allende has a varied repertoire of classic songs in English and Italian. He is a great singer of both classical and pop-contemporary music. As a versatile artist, he interprets a wide range of music from operatic themes to Big Band to Pop to Traditional Mexican Romantic and Mariachi music.

World-famous music producer, David Foster, who has trained and produced artists such as Josh Grobin and Celine Dion, says this about Enrique de Allende: “The interpretations of Enrique de Allende bristle your skin. It is an experience that penetrates your ears and connects you with universal contemporary music, with a romantic, classic style, but with a youthful touch. It’s the new Julio Iglesias, a sweet but powerful voice.”

Luis Villanueva continues to garner praise for his popular Vallarta shows. Luis performs pop to romantic to Mariachi music. His new album, “Sublime” has been 2 years in the making and features all original music in Spanish. From Jax’s Lounge to No Way Jose and Incanto, Luis Villanueva is showcasing his dazzling talent throughout Vallarta’s music scene.

“Under the Stars” features two musical styles in one amazing night. Your ticket to this fabulous event includes the romantic show, generous d’oeuvres, and a complimentary house drink. Tickets can be purchased by calling Casa Karma at 322-291-2766 or by dropping by their location at Mexico 200, #1247, Conchas Chinas, Puerto Vallarta.