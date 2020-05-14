Cases of dengue increase in Jalisco, 56% higher than 2019

Jalisco ranked third nationally in dengue incidence, registering 106 new cases, accumulating 295 people with the disease during week 19 of epidemiological surveillance.

The number of dengue cases in Jalisco represents an increase of 56 percent compared to the same period last year, where 189 infected people were reported. 2,274 probable cases were also reported, 15 percent more than last year.

In the country, Veracruz has the highest number of infections with 753, followed by Tabasco with 379, Jalisco has 295, Guerrero has 230, and Nayarit reports 218 patients; together they collect 64 percent of the country’s cases.

The municipalities most affected in the incidence per 100,000 inhabitants are San Gabriel, Tonila, Pihuamo, and Techaluta de Montenegro and according to the report of the Federal Ministry of Health, there are already 43 municipalities with confirmed cases.

Jalisco has not reported deaths from the disease and in infections caused by the aedes aegypti mosquito, serotypes 1 and 2 are predominate. In 2019, the State ranked first in the nation in dengue incidence with 11,727 cases and 49 deaths.