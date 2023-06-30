Category 1 Hurricane Beatriz Approaches Jalisco: Civil Protection and Firefighters on High Alert

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Tropical storm Beatriz has escalated into a category 1 hurricane and is currently advancing towards Jalisco, prompting Civil Protection and State Firefighters to stand on high alert. The Disruptive Phenomena Monitoring Headquarters continues to track the storm's progress closely.

As of Friday, regional command elements from Melaque and Puerto Vallarta have been placed on standby. The Civil Protection unit stated that a decision to deploy additional personnel would be made based on the storm's trajectory towards the coasts of Jalisco.

The National Civil Protection Coordination has issued an orange alert . . .

