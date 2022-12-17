Christmas in Puerto Vallarta: Holiday security operation begins

As part of the start of the vacation period, the end-of-year security operation has begun in Puerto Vallarta.

The Jalisco government reported that it is a joint effort between corporations of the three levels of government “that will provide security in the tourist, residential and recreational areas of this coastal destination in Jalisco.”

The General Strategic Security Coordinator, Ricardo Sánchez Beruben, highlighted the importance of working in a coordinated manner for the benefit of citizens, creating favorable conditions to improve levels of perception of security.

“Because only by working as a team, hand in hand with the federation, state, and municipality, is it possible that we give results. Puerto Vallarta is the municipality with the highest perception of security in the state and it is the tenth municipality nationwide with the best perception of security,” he said during his intervention at the start of the operation.

“We want Puerto Vallarta to continue to be characterized as one of the safest cities and as one of the most visited beach tourist destinations in the world; rest assured that here, national and foreign tourism, we will always receive you with the quality of our people and we will always ensure the safety of all,” said Mayor Luis Alberto Michel.

The coordinated operation between authorities of the three levels of government will remain in force until the beginning of next year; The Mexican Army, the Navy, the National Guard, the State Police, the Highway Police, the Municipal Police, and the State and Municipal Civil Protection and Fire Units participate in the security operation.

Just last Wednesday, the start of a special security operation was announced within the framework of the December holidays in the municipality of Mazamitla, with the support of authorities from the three levels of government, while on Monday the operation with the same purposes in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area.

