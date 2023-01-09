Citizen Security elements clean Puerto Vallarta beaches

A little more than one and a half tons of garbage and solid waste were collected by elements of Citizen Security, Highway Administration, Marines, Cadets from the Police Academy, and employees of the Public Works of Puerto Vallarta.

The clean-up was at 9 am at the Boca de Tomates beach and the Boca Negra beach in Marina Vallarta, where the groups carry out a general sweeping of the beach, which was washed by the high tide caused by the storms over the past week in California.

Captain Eloy Girón Alcuria, thanked all those who attended the cleaning day, which will be carried out on the 15th of every month, according to the availability of staff and resources.

These activities are intended to make the public aware not to throw garbage on the beaches, because they affect the flora and fauna of the region and especially the marine, because turtles and whales have already been seen trapped in nets and trash people leave, risking the lives of wildlife.

Captain Eloy Girón was accompanied by the deputy directors, both operational, Juan de Dios Rojas and Pedro García Maldonado of Roads, in addition to the officer Beltrán of the Black Panthers group, who showed his civility and discipline.

