Citizens of Puerto Vallarta Still Feel Safe Putting The City in Seventh Place in the Country

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, continues to shine as one of Mexico's safest cities, securing its position among the nation's top 10 cities where citizens feel most secure, according to the latest National Urban Public Safety Survey (ENSU) conducted by INEGI. The survey, which evaluates citizen perceptions of safety, covers the first quarter of the year and highlights Puerto Vallarta's unwavering reputation for safety within the state and across the country.
