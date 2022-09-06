Civil Protection has attended to 26 storm-related reports so far due to Hurricane Kay

With the beginning of the strong storm registered during the night of Sunday and early today from Hurricane Kay, elements of the Directorate of Civil Protection and Firefighters remained vigilant to attend to the different reports today, responding promptly to at least 26 situations that were reported to the emergency numbers or that were detected during the preventive tours carried out to the different neighborhoods.

It was around 10:07 at night, when the rain began in some areas of the port, activating prevention actions. Among the situations that were addressed was the desilting of the mouth of the storm drains in the Las Glorias area, which were obstructed by the sand thrown up by the strong waves, so they were cleaned with the support of machinery.

Likewise, the reports of two short circuits were addressed, one of these on public roads on Miramar street, corner with Guerrero, in the Centro neighborhood, channeling the report to Public Lighting, and the second of these, at a home of the delegation of Las Juntas, to which the energy was cut and risks were eliminated.

With the support of Tránsito Municipal, the circulation of Francisco Villa Avenue, from Vienna Street to the SEAPAL Vallarta facilities, was closed due to the large amount of water that was flooded, thus avoiding risks to people, the stranding of vehicles, and which the water entered the homes in the area. Also, the Civil Protection and Fire Department personnel removed logs that obstructed the passage of water in the channel of Las Torres Avenue, corner with Pez Vela, in the Las Gaviotas neighborhood, closing the road to prevent the passage of vehicles.

In the Tamarindos neighborhood, the storm drains were cleaned because due to the accumulated garbage, considerable waterlogging was taking place that was beginning to affect some homes. A report was also channeled to the State Highway for the closure of the lanes that go from Las Juntas to Ixtapa of highway 544, which registered significant levels of flooding.

The report on two houses affected by a landslide, which resulted in a non-serious injured person, in the Loma Bonita neighborhood, was also addressed, for which the support of machinery was requested and the Risk Analysis area was notified. In the same way, a response was given to two reports about vehicles dragged by the current, the first of these a Sedan that was on the bed of a stream without passengers, and the second, an unmanned car that was on the channel of Federation Avenue, in both cases the support of Municipal Transit was requested for the arrival of a crane.

The fall of a tree was also detected on the road to Barra de Navidad, in front of Mismaloya, which was already being attended to by personnel from the Federal Electricity Commission, so support was provided for its removal. There was also the fall of the rear fence of a home in the Las Palmas neighborhood, not registering any victims, so it was channeled to Public Works for removal, as well as to the Risk Analysis area.

One more report was presented with the fall of a sedan-type vehicle in a sinkhole with an approximate depth of two meters, this in the Las Aralias neighborhood, which was removed with the support of a crane.

