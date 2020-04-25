Cleaning and disinfection of public spaces in Puerto Vallarta continues

Puerto Vallarta continues with the cleaning and disinfection of public spaces and the collection of garbage, thanks to the committed work of Public Services in the city.

Diego Franco Jiménez, head of the agency, explained that according to instructions from the city’s mayor, actions have not ceased throughout Vallarta, taking due protection and hygiene measures for employees and safeguarding about 160 public servants.

The official indicated that for a little over a month, work has been carried out daily on the disinfection and sanitation actions of public spaces, through two brigades, focusing work on public squares, bus stops, the Malecon, parks and sculptures located in green areas.

He pointed out that the requests of the Bus Station and the IMSS in its clinic in zone 42 are met, for the sanitation of the different areas of these facilities, in addition to being in constant communication with the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection, “about the places that they think we could support them.”

Likewise, in support of the Social Development Directorate, the disinfection of the buildings enabled as distribution centers is carried out, for the delivery of food to people in need.

Franco Jiménez emphasized that at the same time as these activities, garbage collection continues on a normal schedule and at the established times in the different neighborhoods, registering a greater concentration of waste in the residential area in these weeks, while the hotel area has 90% less trash than normal.

He stressed that during this contingency, “all the Public Services areas continue to provide the service, as directed by the Mayor, as carefully as possible; everyone has been fitted with their face masks, they are being provided with gel, we are working with the identification vests and well, we are all taking care of ourselves. We have tried to manage the safeguards as far as possible, to take care of the healthy distances and prevent any incidents that may arise within the work area.”